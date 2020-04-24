Weather may impact mental health more than usual while social distancing

It's a stressful time, but decreasing stress levels could be as easy as getting outside.

Kristie Johnson has two kids at home, who like many, have lost all ties to their normal routine.

"The kids being together more often, they started to bicker more," she said.

She noticed some days are better than others.

"They just seem much happier when we can get outside and play and go none stop," said Johnson.

But on this rainy day, "They just seem a little more down."

"There definitely is a correlation between the weather and people's mood," said Dr. Lindsey Corr.

Dr. Corr is a Child Psychiatrist at Children's Hospital. She says change is hard for everyone, and your kids may be showing signs of stress too.

"Younger children will express feelings of stress by acting out with external behaviors, while teenagers are more likely to internalize things," she said.

But no matter the age group, she's confident being outside can lower stress levels.

"The sunshine helps your body make Vitamin D and that can help you feel better emotionally," she said.

She recommends at least 60 minutes of activity per day.

"If kids can get outside and get that activity, even better. There are so many benefits of sunshine not only for mental health but physical health as well," said Dr. Corr.

Luckily, Johnson was able to get her kids out for a walk before the rain started. Dr. Corr says on rainy days, just sitting by a window can still be beneficial.