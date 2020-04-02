WearRedBeProudNE encourages Nebraskans to show support for healthcare workers every Friday

UNMC and Nebraska Medicine are encouraging Nebraskans to wear red every Friday to show their support for our healthcare workers.

The UNMC House Officer's Association started the initiative on social media, encouraging others to post with the hashtag #WearRedBeProudNE, even providing a Facebook frame to visually tag your profile image.

Nebraska Medicine ran with the call, tying in the state's love of the Huskers to carry a positive message to the medical community.

"In Nebraska we love to wear red on Fridays before football games. Now, let’s transform that statewide pride into support for our health care workers!" the Nebraska Medicine Facebook post reads.

6 News would also like to invite anyone joining the movement on social media to send your photos and videos in support of our healthcare workers to our "Make us smile!" gallery.