Weapons seized in Lancaster County traffic stop

Authorities in Lincoln took some potent firepower off the street Thursday morning.

Seven firearms were located during a traffic stop by the Criminal Interdiction Task Force.

Authorities seized four pistols, two of which were fully loaded with a round in the chamber; three rifles were located, one of which, an AR 15 , was fully loaded with a round in the chamber. All weapons were in the trunk of the vehicle.

Two men were arrested. One was initially identified as a Maryland man but authorities later said they could not officially identify either one.

Both were jailed for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

The investigation is continuing to determine the source and destination of the weapons as well as a positive ID on the driver.