Wayward camel, cow and donkey to star in holiday show

The road to stardom runs through Goddard, Kan.

A camel, cow, and donkey that were found roaming together along a Kansas road have been booked to appear in a Christmas Nativity scene.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the trio will be the celebrity guests Saturday during a holiday event called Happy Hoof-i-days at the Tanganyika Wildlife Park.

Sully the camel, Gus the donkey and Rufus the cow made headlines last month when the Goddard Police Department asked for help in a Facebook post locating the owners of the “three friends traveling together (towards a Northern star).”

Law enforcement later determined that their owner was an employee of the wildlife park.