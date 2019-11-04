Waubonsie State Park seeks reimbursement for lost revenue housing flood victims

For months officials at Waubonsie State Park in Fremont County, Iowa opened their arms and their camp ground to people displaced by this springs flood.

Now, concerns have been raised that the federal government might not help with the cost of months of free campground use.

Charlie Bohlen is now back home and back to work, but a few short months ago Bohlen sought refuge in Waubonsie State Park after the flood.

“It was a great help, we did it in ’11, we lived there for six months in a camper, and the ability to help pay the bills and meet what we were able to meet,” said Bohlen.

Staying at the campground was free to flood victims while they looked for a place to stay. But, The Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the organization that manages the park, had to pick up the bill for the free campsites.

“That stopped a lot of traffic of people coming in that weren’t living in the park and it basically took all of that way for the summer and I know they’re a little bit stressed anyway so any help they can get I would like to see then get it,” said Bohlen.

The free camp sites cost the park tens of thousands of dollars. Some area residents sent emails to their congressional representatives.

County Board Chairman Terry Graham says people speaking out might have drawn the attention of government officials.

“It’s between State Emergency Management and FEMA on resolving the issue on the reimbursement of lost revenues on the State Park and County Park,” said Graham.

Graham says the county suffered a serious blow losing supplement revenue and he’s hoping things work out so the campground and the county don’t have to suffer for doing a good deed.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources sent a statement to 6 News that reads, “At this time the Iowa DNR has not received any FEMA reimbursement for the offset of utility cost for housing displaced flood victims this summer. However, the department continues to work with FEMA to determine eligibility for disaster recovery.”