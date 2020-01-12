Waterloo firefighters rescue 2 young girls from burning home

Waterloo firefighters rescued two young girls from a burning home.

Waterloo Fire Battalion Chief Ben Petersen said the 2-year-old and 3-year-old girls were taken to the hospital after the fire along with an adult man who escaped the home and a firefighter who was injured during the fire.

The condition of the home's occupants wasn't immediately available Sunday. The firefighter was treated and released. The fire was reported around 12:45 a.m. Sunday. The two girls were rescued from a bedroom inside the home.

Petersen said the fire was extinguished quickly, but the home sustained fire and smoke damage.