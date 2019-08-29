Water troubles prompt long-awaited warning in West Point

The State of Nebraska has ordered the people of West Point to stop drinking the water and health officials believe it could take up to two years to fix the problem.

That word comes more than a year after residents began to complain and now they’re wondering why it took so long to get a response.

Lisa Eisenmenger said, "If anything positive comes out of this, my goal is that no other family has to experience what we've been through."

Lisa first sounded the alarm to city leaders about the West Point drinking water a year ago. The water looked bad. It smelled and tasted worse.

Lisa’s son Colin was having brain issues that couldn't be explained by doctors. He couldn't zip his coat, he began shuffling his feet and had trouble remembering things, “losing the essence of who he was,” Eisenmenger said. “He wasn't the same happy and bubbly kid. He struggled to do the most basic motor activities. As fast as he was declining, we were concerned he had a terminal illness. We thought we had months to spend with him."

So they stopped drinking the city's water and Lisa said that within a couple weeks Colin started to get his personality back but the second-grader still struggles though with fine motor skills.

Lisa said, "People's lives are forever changed by unsafe drinking water."

On Wednesday, the State Health Department put West Point on notice and ordered the community to stop drinking the water because of high levels of manganese. Levels above 300 micrograms per liter can affect the central nervous system for infants. West Point's water exceeds 1,000 micrograms.

When 6 News asked City Administrator Tom Goulette in in December if the water was safe he said, “Yes. The water is safe. We meet all the health standards set by the State of Nebraska."

We asked Goulette on Wednesday why it took so long to notify the state while many in the community of 3,300 people continued to drink the water. He said the water testing "process is slow" and that the city moved "as quickly as it could."

Lisa Eisenmenger said, “I think West Point is going to become an example of why water treatment testing and updated regulations are so important."

She doesn't think the city took the water problems seriously. Earlier this month, as her son competed at a tractor pull at the county fairgrounds, there was a sign posted that read: "The City of West Point has advised us that the water is clean and safe.”

Eisenmenger said, "We're still a long ways from having safe drinking water."

Manganese is needed for digestion. It’s not regulated under the Safe Drinking Water Act.

West Point has put together a plan to build a new filtering system. The City Administrator hopes it’s up and running by the first of the year.

For now, the people of West Point have been urged to drink bottled water.

