Water restriction lifted in Plattsmouth after six months

City officials in Plattsmouth announced Tuesday that after six-months the water restriction has been lifted and that they feel confident the systems are ready.

The Heartland Flood has caused some lingering problems for Plattsmouth, affecting the town's water-treatment plant and aging infrastructure. (Lileana Pearson / WOWT)

Some residents were concerned over the color of the water, but city administrator, Irv Portis said that it is due to Cass County’s water being pushed out by the freshwater from Plattsmouth and no one should worry, this process is normal.

“It’s perhaps some oxidization of our chlorine mixing with the rural water system, that will dissipate pretty quickly,” said Portis.

According to Portis, recovery is far from over but this was an important step, and recent tests show the water is safe to drink and wash in.

“Thank you. You’ve been good, patient users and it’s greatly appreciated. For you as the user, wash your car, if your garden is thirsty, give it a drink,” said Portis.

FEMA will be back in the city this week to continue to assist Plattsmouth with their treatment plant.

According to city officials, there’s still a lot of pressure on the system, so the best time to water your lawns or wash your car is early in the morning or later at night when usage is low.

