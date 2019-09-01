Body recovered from West Shores Lake

Authorities recovered the body of a man from West Shores Lake near 242nd and Dodge on Sunday.

They received a report of a possible drowning on Sunday morning and made the recovery Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said six boats were out searching with sonar and that dive teams from Omaha and Yutan were in the water.

Authorities tell 6 News that they were alerted to a possible drowning when a pontoon boat was found on an island in the private lake. There was no sign of a boater.

The search that followed included approximately 60 people and, along with rescue crews, one civilian boat was involved.

The victim was eventually located by sonar and recovered by a dive team 50 feet from the edge of the island where the pontoon boat was found. The water was 13 to 15 feet deep.

The victim was described as a man in his late 60s. Immediate family members have been notified but officials are withholding release of his name pending notification of extended family members.

The circumstances of how the man died remain under investigation.

The search included rescue teams from Waterloo Fire; Valley Fire; Omaha Fire; the Douglas County Sheriff's Office; Yutan Fire and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.