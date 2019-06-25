Water rescue numbers higher than normal

The Heartland flood destroyed homes and lives when water breached the river banks.

In its path of destruction - The Elkhorn River left running at dangerous levels.

While public access to the river is shut down, emergency crews are still conducting rescue operations. Waterloo Rescue Captain, Dale Stork, tells 6 News water rescue numbers are up.

"The numbers are up from previous years and I attribute that to higher water at this time," said Stork.

When the Elkhorn River receded, it left behind the sand. Without the sand, the river is now deeper than usual. More trees and debris are also in the river. That is creating more obstacles for boaters, tubers, and even rescue officials.

Just last Thursday, seven people had to be rescued by Waterloo fire and rescue. We're told most of the people are getting stuck in trees or other debris in the water.

"When we got there two were on the bank, three were still in trees caught and one was on a log in the middle of the river with no life jacket on," said Stork.

During the flood, 217 people were rescued by boat. 175 animals were also rescued by Waterloo fire and rescue.

Since the flood, 12 people have been saved from the Elkhorn River.

"I anticipate we will have more and I just hope we can get to them before we have a fatality. we do our best to get to people we are always ready 24 hours a day to get out there," said Stork.

Another danger...fast-moving floodwaters. Stork says the river is moving twice as fast as it has in normal years.

Officials are asking those who use the river, even though public access points are closed, to do so cautiously, and to also wear a life jacket.