Water main breaks knock out service along stretch of Harrison Street

A string of water main breaks flooded Harrison Street between 36th and 38th streets Sunday morning. Restoration of water service was expected by mid-afternoon.

The call about a break came in around 7:30 a.m.

Water was coming out of the ground in front of Bridgestone Park Apartments as a 6 News crew arrived. Bellevue Police shut down the inundated portion of the street.

Sarpy County officials later updated the incident saying there were apparently several breaks between 36th and 38th.

The Metropolitan Utilities District updated the incident around 11:30 a.m. in a tweet stating that the main was down for repairs from 36th and 42nd streets. They estimated that service would be restored by 4 p.m.