Traffic during dismissal at Westside Middle School will be impacted due to a water main break at 84th and Arbor street, according to a Facebook post by the middle school.

Arbor between 85th Avenue and 84th Street will be closed immediately.

Parents and staff leaving the school eastbound must turn left on 85th Avenue or 86th Street.

There will be police present to help with direction. Work on the water main is expected to last the rest of the day.