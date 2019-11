MUD is working on a water main break in the area of 90th and Maple that could pose some morning traffic troubles.

Water main break on 90th from Maple to Bedford

The area affected is on 90th from Maple to Bedford.

With temperatures below freezing there might be slick street surfaces.

The break was reported around 2 a.m.

MUD tweeted that they expect to have service restored to the area by noon.

In the meantime, use cause during travel in this area.