Water main break in Mockingbird Hills to be fixed by 2 p.m.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT)-- MUD Omaha is responding to a water main break from 94th to 96th avenues to Mocking Bird Drive to N Street.
The water main is estimated to be fixed by 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to MUD.
MUD is responding to a #water main break at 95th Ave & Mockingbird Dr.— M.U.D. Omaha (@mudomahane) October 8, 2019