Water main break in Mockingbird Hills to be fixed by 2 p.m.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT)-- MUD Omaha is responding to a water main break from 94th to 96th avenues to Mocking Bird Drive to N Street.

The water main is estimated to be fixed by 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to MUD.

 