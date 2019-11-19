Gavin's Point Dam releases to slow as area waterflow lowers

Several release reductions from the Missouri River mainstream dams are planned for this week and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has released some good news regarding the river levels.

The amount of water flowing into the reservoir at Gavins Point Dam is lower than it was forecasted.

Starting Saturday, the Corps can reduce the amount of water coming out of the dam.

They say they will still continue to release more water than normal through the winter so that the reservoirs are emptied before the snow melts in the spring.