Watch your step at Midtown Crossing - you'll like what you see

There’s something new under foot in Midtown Crossing at Turner Park.

While the artists responsible for it can walk around with their heads held high, you’ll want to cast a downward glance to take in the show. The Chalk Art Festival has put a colorful spin on a stroll down the sidewalk.

Participants with chalk-dusted fingers tapped inspiration from the world around them to add reds and greens and blues to the otherwise sidewalk-colored sidewalks.

This is the second annual Chalk Art Fest. Local and professional artists spent the weekend on hands and knees, tagging their creations with their social media handles.

Katherine Harrington has been a local artist for five years now. We crossed paths with her while she was bringing a piece of the ocean to the landlocked footpaths of the metro.

“I've been working on this since 10 yesterday,” she said, “and then we stopped around 5:30. And this, I should have this done by early afternoon. Usually takes some hours but some take a little longer, some take a little less."

In addition to watching chalk artists at work, you can enjoy live music, pick up something to eat and shop local stores.

Just watch where you step. Art can leave a lasting impression on your sole.