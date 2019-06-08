Waste management catches up to trash surplus

The mayor's office sent an update Saturday afternoon that said trash collection is back on a regular schedule after weeks of delay.

Sharon Kingston lives in North Omaha and said after filling up her can, they had to start piling bags on the curb.

"Yeah, the animals started getting into it at night so that's why we started bringing it in." Said Kingston.

Weeks of food scraps, coffee grounds, and recycling smelled up the neighborhood and brought in scavengers that ripped open the bags and spread trash.

After days of picking up trash, they moved it back into their garage.

Waste management finally put an end to the disturbance Saturday morning when they completed collections.

Any further complaints can be filed through the mayor's hotline.