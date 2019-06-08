Waste Management says trash and yard waste collections to be complete Saturday

City officials say that, according to Waste Management, all trash and yard waste collections will be complete Saturday and the company will be back on schedule starting on Monday.

If your trash has not been collected by the end of the day on Saturday, you are asked to contact the Mayor's Hotline via email at hotline@cityofomaha.org; on the web at Omahahotline.com or by calling 402 444-5555.

Recycling pickups resumed Thursday June 6. Waste Management requested and the city agreed to suspend recycling collection Friday May 31 and Monday-Wednesday June 3-5 so the company could use the recycling collection trucks to pick up garbage and yard waste and prevent further delays.

If your regular collection day is Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday, your recycling will be picked up this week on your regular day. Waste Management is not collecting missed recycling from those days.

If you prefer not to wait for your regular day, you can use one of the recycling drop-off centers. Those locations are listed on wasteline.org.