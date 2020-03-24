Douglas County reports 4th case of community spread COVID-19; 2 new cases found in neighboring counties

Douglas County health officials shared details about four new cases of coronavirus — one of them community spread — Tuesday while new cases were reported in two neighboring counties.

New cases reported in Fremont health district

FREMON, Neb. -- Two new cases were reported Tuesday by the Three Rivers Public Health Department: one in Washington County and the other in Saunders County.

The Washington County case is a woman in her 90s; the Saunders County case is a woman in her 50s.

Both are under self-isolation and under observation, according to a release from the local health department.

Douglas County case details

OMAHA, Neb. -- The four coronavirus cases announced in Douglas County last night are a woman in her 30s and three men ages 40-70+, according to a release from the Douglas County Health Department on Tuesday evening.

One of the latest cases was found to be community spread, the report states, and one of them is hospitalized.

The cases continue to be under investigation by the county's epidemiology team, the release states.

The health department cautioned that some people with COVID-19 might not show symptoms, and to avoid any unnecessary exposure — not just in places noted as exposure sites.

The CDC has said four of five people with coronavirus became ill through an acquaintance, the release states.

19 more cases in Iowa