LIVE -- Washington County officials give COVID-19 update

A day after Three Rivers Health Department has announced 10 additional COVID-19 cases related to the Carter House outbreak, Washington County officials are having a news conference to provide an update on its response.

Washington County officials give an update Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Blair on their response to COVID-19 in the county. (John Gutowski / WOWT)

The same officials gave a similar update on Thursday after one of the Carter House residents had been hospitalized.

Last week, Terra Uhing with the local health department said authorities there believed the healthcare worker caught coronavirus at a community event — not necessarily in Washington County — and brought it into the facility.

Saturday, the health department confirmed three more residents tested positive for COVID-19 and were put into quarantine.

On Sunday, 16 residents and 17 staff members were tested, Uhing said Tuesday.

There are 19 positive COVID-19 cases under the jurisdiction of the health department — 17 of those are related to the Carter House outbreak, Uhing said Tuesday.

"This is serious," Uhing said. "This is here in all the communities. And I believe we haven't started to see what this surge will look like."

She is urging the community to keep themselves as isolated as possible.

"This is serious, and it is scary," Uhing said. "And we have got to have people take this seriously and stay home."

Uhing says that going forward, her department won't be listing where positive cases have been because it gives a false sense of security, she said. "It is everywhere."