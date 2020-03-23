Nebraska total COVID-19 cases rise to 61 as more counties confirm

Two new cases of coronavirus were confirmed Monday in Washington County, along with two "low-risk" exposure sites in the area.

Three Rivers Public Health Department said in a news release that a man and a woman, both in their 60s, have been self-isolating at home since Wednesday.

Their cases are considered "travel-related," the release states.

The health department did identify two "low-risk" instances of community exposure in Monday's release:



BLAIR -- Family Fare, 238 8th St., from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday, March 15

Family Fare, 238 8th St., from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday, March 15 MISSOURI VALLEY, Iowa -- DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center, 1434 316th Lane, from 1:30-3 p.m. Monday, March 16

Officials conducted contact investigations, and those identified as close contacts were notified of their exposure, according to the release.

"All identified close contacts will self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms," the release states.

Madison County confirms case

A woman in her 30s has tested positive for COVID-19 in Madison County. She is self-isolating at home.

Sarpy, Cass, Douglas counties confirm cases, bringing state total to 61

Three cases in Sarpy County and one in Cass have been confirmed. A contact investigation is underway. Four additional cases were confirmed in Douglas county as well.

All cases are self-quarantined and monitored daily.

The state total as of 10 p.m. Monday night is 61.