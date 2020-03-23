Nebraska total COVID-19 cases rise to 61 as more counties confirm

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) -- Two new cases of coronavirus were confirmed Monday in Washington County, along with two "low-risk" exposure sites in the area.
Three Rivers Public Health Department said in a news release that a man and a woman, both in their 60s, have been self-isolating at home since Wednesday.
Their cases are considered "travel-related," the release states.
The health department did identify two "low-risk" instances of community exposure in Monday's release:
- BLAIR -- Family Fare, 238 8th St., from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday, March 15
- MISSOURI VALLEY, Iowa -- DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center, 1434 316th Lane, from 1:30-3 p.m. Monday, March 16
Officials conducted contact investigations, and those identified as close contacts were notified of their exposure, according to the release.
"All identified close contacts will self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms," the release states.
Madison County confirms case
A woman in her 30s has tested positive for COVID-19 in Madison County. She is self-isolating at home.
Sarpy, Cass, Douglas counties confirm cases, bringing state total to 61
Three cases in Sarpy County and one in Cass have been confirmed. A contact investigation is underway. Four additional cases were confirmed in Douglas county as well.
All cases are self-quarantined and monitored daily.
The state total as of 10 p.m. Monday night is 61.