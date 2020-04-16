Wash. nursing home sued for wrongful death

KIRKLAND, Wash. (CNN) - The daughter of a woman who died from the coronavirus in Washington has filed a fraud and wrongful death suit against her mother’s nursing home.

More failings were found at Life Care Center in Kirkland in its response to the coronavirus outbreak. (Source: KOMO/CNN)

Twilla Morin was a resident of Life Care Center in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland. The nursing home was one of the first known outbreaks of the deadly COVID-19. Forty-three virus deaths have been connected to the facility.

The lawsuit filed by her daughter alleges that neglect and negligence led to Morin’s death. It also alleges that employees covered up facts related to the facility’s coronavirus outbreak.

According to the complaint, the nursing home had known about a respiratory outbreak since February but were late in notifying officials.

State regulators along with officials with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid conducted an inspection of the facility in March and found serious infractions, including the problems listed in the lawsuit. They also reported Life Care Center failed to have a backup plan for when their primary doctor fell ill.

Along with the lawsuit, the facility is facing hundreds of thousands of dollars in government fines and the loss of its Medicare and Medicaid funding.

In a statement, Life Care Center extended condolences to family members but said it could not comment on pending legal action.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved. Gray Media, Inc. contributed to this report.