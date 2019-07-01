Warren Buffett unveils $3.6 billion in charity donations

Warren Buffett is donating shares of Berkshire Hathaway worth approximately $3.6 billion to five charities.

Photo courtesy of Fortune Live Media / CC BY-ND 2.0

Buffett, the world's fourth wealthiest person, is giving the shares to organizations like the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation.

This is not the first time Buffett has donated to some of these charities. He gave $3.4 billion in stock to them last year.

Buffett's net worth reportedly stands at more than $87 billion.