Warren Buffett to answer questions at annual meeting

Investor Warren Buffett says his company’s scaled-back annual meeting will feature an abbreviated question-and-answer session this weekend.

Berkshire Hathaway is planning to hold a smaller, online annual meeting this Saturday without any shareholders present.

All the other events surrounding the meeting, which normally attracts roughly 40,000 people, have been canceled.

Buffett said Monday that he and Berkshire Vice Chairman Greg Abel, who oversees Berkshire’s non-insurance businesses, will answer questions from a reporter at the meeting on Saturday afternoon.

Berkshire will also release its first-quarter earnings report Saturday.

The online meeting will be broadcast by Yahoo Finance, so shareholders can watch.

