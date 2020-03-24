Warren Buffett makes cartoon ad about proper hand washing

Billionaire Warren Buffett is appearing in an animated ad about proper hand-washing techniques to help educate kids during the coronavirus outbreak.

The new pubic service announcement is tied to "The Secret Millionaire's Club" cartoon that features advice from an animated version of the billionaire investor. Buffett lent his voice to the ad that touts the benefits of washing hands for at least 20 seconds like public health experts recommend.

Genius Brands, which produces the cartoon featuring Berkshire Hathaway's chairman and CEO, is distributing the ad. It also produced another hand-washing ad voiced by actress Jennifer Garner from its “Llama Llama” series.