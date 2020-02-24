Warmer temperatures help break up ice jam along the Platte River

Dodge County is getting some much-needed relief pre-spring flooding. An ice jam along the Platte River has broken up enough to lower some of the floodwaters, but they’re not out of the woods yet.

Just last week, west of Fremont, the only road in and out of the lakeside community was cut off by Platte's overflow. And down the way, a county road protecting the City of Fremont was also under threat, but Monday it was a much different story.

“Yesterday we flew Hexagon Helicopters in hopes to alleviate some of the pressure coming onto County Road 19 and through the private lake,” said Thomas Smith, the Dodge County emergency management director.

The helicopters dragged a weighted device across the ice to help break it up; those efforts combined with the warmer temperatures over the weekend went a long way.

“From what we can tell it was enough to get some more open channels along the Platte River,” said Brett Albright, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “So that's kind of let some water out, reduced the risk of flooding, but we do still have some ice hanging out.”

And that ice could become a problem over the next few days as temperatures are expected to drop.

“You end up with a different kind of jam - a jam that can form from ice refreezing, ”said Albright. “So we're going to have to watch those channels and make sure they don't try and close up again or anything."

If it does jam up again floodwaters could return fast.

“Once that ice locks up it can happen very quickly,” said Albright. “We're talking an hour or two hours sort of situation if it really locks up."

But it's a tricky balance. In some ways the colder temperatures are helpful.

“If it melts super fast the problem that it could create is a lot of movement and then ice jamming at another location,” said Smith.

The hope is the temperatures will cooperate, and combine to melt the ice away without pushing the Platte River into overflow.