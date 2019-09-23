War vet receives double the billing from Direct-TV service

After 84-year-old war vet Martin Ware put his daughter Crystal Ware in charge of his finances, she found a startling trend regarding his Direct-TV bill.

“I feel like I’m in a twilight zone,” said Martin.

When Martin got Direct-TV a second time he didn’t expect the billing to be like a TV rerun.

Crystal discovered automatic payments twice a month coming from Martin's account to AT&T Direct-TV.

“It hurts him a lot, it’s put him under a lot of stress and duress and it’s basically emptying his account,” said Crystal.

The bills show two separate accounts under Martin’s name and money withdrawn from his bank to pay both, sometimes just days apart.

“It hurt me financially because I’m living on my veteran income. When they take my money out, the judicial system wants to know where my money goes,” said Martin.

Martin had Direct-TV a few years ago and then dropped it.

Crystal believes the overcharging she alleges began early this year when her dad decided to try Direct-TV again. The installer came out and put up a new dish instead of using his old one.

After discovering the possible double billing, Crystal stopped payments to AT&T but she says, the bills keep coming.

“And I’m going through this, fighting these people and they know we don’t have their cable,” said Crystal.

A spokesman from AT&T says the case is being reviewed and provided a statement that reads, “ We have been in touch with the Ware family and are working towards a satisfactory resolution.”

