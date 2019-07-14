Wanted man escapes on-foot, another in custody after vehicle pursuit

One man is behind bars, Sunday night, after a wild chase through streets, but police say another man inside the vehicle escaped.

“I went up to the window not even two seconds after I heard the bang,” said witness, Pam Myers.

Police are still searching for a wanted man after, police say, he and another man led multiple units on pursuit.

Police say the two men stole a white pick-up truck from a home near 80th and Maple St.

Police tell 6 News, a gang unit in the area spotted the stolen truck and told the driver and passenger to step out of the vehicle. Instead, police say, the driver backed into a cruiser and took off.

“I don’t know if their vehicle was disabled but they stayed at the scene where they got rammed,” said Lt. Mike Davis with the Omaha Police Department.

Lt. Davis says another unit came across the truck near 87th and Grand Ave. and chased the driver.

The truck eventually slammed into a tree in the back yard of a home near 80th and Hascall St.

“They both fled on-foot,” said Davis.

Police say officers used a shocking device and apprehended the driver shortly after he tried to run.

The passenger, who police say is wanted on arrest warrants, got away.

“There was a guy that came out of the truck and he ran through their back yard, their back yard, that was the furthest we could see him,” said Myers.

Police say the suspect, wearing an orange shirt, escaped through the neighborhood south of the crash. They believe he is no longer in the area.

The driver, who was stunned, was transported to Nebraska Medical Center with minor injuries.

Police say an officer also suffered minor injuries.