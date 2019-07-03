Walmart will stop selling guns in New Mexico

Walmart will soon stop selling guns in New Mexico after the state recently passed two new gun laws.

New Mexico passed new laws restricting gun sales in the state.

One of them would require any person buying a gun to go through a background check whether they purchase their weapon from a gun store, neighbor or friend.

Walmart representative Tiffany Wilson said store associates aren’t trained for these situations.

“Unlike a specialty sporting goods retailer where customers expect to see firearms of various types being handled, Walmart customers do not generally expect to see individuals walking through the store potentially carrying multiple firearms, which can lead to confusion and potentially putting both our customers and associates at risk,” Wilson told KOAT.

The other gun law says anyone convicted of domestic violence or who has a restraining order against them can't purchase or own a gun.

Walmart stores in New Mexico will stop selling firearms on July 22.

