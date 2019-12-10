Walmart carts causing clutter at bus stops

It's an unsightly view for drivers and transit users at 72nd & Pine.

The cluster of grocery carts has been building up for several months around the bus stop just across the street from Walmart. While it may seem trivial, the city has gotten involved by issuing a citation.

Cindy Tefft has had enough of the sight. She volunteers her own time to line up the carts.

"When people come down 72nd Street and they are from out of town, is this the first thing we want them to see?" said Tefft.

Tefft believes this issue has become more prevalent since the transit center switched from Bergan to Mercy Road, changing the bus route.

"I don't really think its fair for people who chose to use transit or people who have to use transit to put up with this type of issue on a daily basis," said Tefft.

The most carts she has seen scattered by the bus stop? 26.

6 News reached out to Walmart. They tell us they are aware of the problem and so is corporate.

The city has also been alerted. The city says the responsibility of the business to exercise due diligence at all times to keep any litter from being left near the property. The city cited Walmart for littering on December 6th.

"That's why I would love to see locking wheels on their shopping carts, or have them come regularly and pick them up. Maybe twice a week or something like that," said Tefft.

The city tells us inspectors will also work with Walmart on a long-term solution.

