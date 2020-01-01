Wahoo man facing child pornography charges after disturbing find

William Sloup of Wahoo is facing ten counts of distributing explicit child pornography.

The case against him began in December 2017. That's when the Nebraska State Patrol received a tip.

Investigators recovered evidence on his phone including pictures and videos of child porn and conversations he had with others about his sexual interest in children. The arrest affidavit goes into explicit details that we will not share.

One allegation that stands out is he allegedly shared a video of a baby with others in it, the baby was being abused, crying, and in pain. We add, he was not the only one in a chat who was allegedly gratified.

The status of the others in the chat room has not been revealed. The case originated with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The ten counts against Sloup are all felonies. An across-the-board conviction could get him between 30 and 500 years.