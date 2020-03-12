Wahoo fans cheer on Boys State Basketball team from afar

The Nebraska State High School basketball tournament rolls on but without fans.

Fans of the Wahoo Boys Basketball Team could not attend the state tournament Thursday due to coronavirus concerns -- but could still cheer for their team from afar. (WOWT)

One of the teams in the state tournament comes from a town with a rich tradition of fan support.

Many Wahoo supporters did find a way to cheer on their warriors.

"You kind of look forward to going to the games, the state games," Stan Vachel, a Wahoo fan said. "It's kind of depressing that this happened."

While only family backed the team in the arena, others gathered at homes and offices around Wahoo.

The television feed of state tourney games gave fans a chance to still feel like they're supporting their team.

Even if players never hear them.

Kendal Brigham, a Wahoo athlete said, “I just feel bad for everyone because last week was girls state and they were supporting us. So I wish we could be there supporting them."

For Sydney Abbott of Wahoo, this is the best place to watch.

Abbott, who is pregnant, Wahoo fan said, "because I'm due any day now, so I'm not sure I'd be making the trip down to Lincoln."

A player in the late 80s, Wahoo businessman Rob Brigham played before a packed house at state.

Not the same atmosphere in his office meeting room.

“Wahoo really knows what it means to be at state basketball and have a lot of fun -- to take that opportunity away is unfortunate but it’s certainly understandable,” he said.

And a lesson in keeping up spirits in an uncertain time.

Even though these Wahoo fans are not at the arena, they still have concessions -- cookies.

As Mount Michael pulled away from the Warriors, these Wahoo fans wonder what if they had been there.

Wahoo High School junior Alisha Luedtke said, “the student section would be really hyped and I definitely think it would help them play better."

Though a loss at state won't be easy to forget, these fans will always remember the day they had to cheer on their team from 30 miles away.