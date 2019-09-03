Wahoo Police continue search for man missing since June

The Wahoo Police Department is investigating a missing person from the Wahoo area.

Anthony Potter, 50, was last seen by family members on June, 29. He was reported walking to a friend's house in Wahoo.

At the time of his disappearance, Potter was homeless and possibly seen near the Memphis State Park in Memphis, Neb. but was never located, according to a release.

Potter was last seen wearing jogging pants and a light blue shirt.

Anyone with information regarding Potter's whereabouts is urged to contact the Wahoo Police Department.