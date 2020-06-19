Wagon Train Lake issues blue-green algae health alert

The state issued a health alert for Wagon Train Lake in Lancaster County. Samples from the lake showed Harmful Algal Blooms or toxic blue-green algae.

Signs will be posted around the lake and the public is urged to use caution. The swimming beaches will be closed. Boating and Fishing are allowed but, visitors should avoid full body contact, according to the release.

Do not let pets drink or near the water.

Public areas surrounding the lake can still be used for camping, picnics, and other outdoor activities.

