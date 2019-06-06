World War II survivors remember D-Day

Ben and Lottie Sorensen met in America after World War II, but much of their lives have been defined by how the war affected them.

"It's in my head and then I'm thinking about it all the time. Stuff like that you don't ever forget," Lottie said.

Ben was on a naval ship when Hiroshima was bombed and Lottie was smuggled out of Germany as a war bride after her home city became the target for daily bombing.

"The sun would be out and you would see them, little silver birds," Lottie said remembering the bombings.

PHOTOS: D-Day observances from Nebraska & Iowa lawmakers

Neither of them witnessed troops storming Omaha Beach 75 years ago but they knew people who did.

"He said one time that most of the guys he was with got it you know. He never said too much about it. Not really. He was glad he survived it," Ben said.

Ben is full of war stories from his time on the ship. He remembers trading a pack of cigarettes that cost a nickel for a hand full of photos that showed the aftermath in Hiroshima.

But Ben wouldn't say much about the stories others told of D-Day.

"It's just kind of...it's history. And we left it. Left it in the history books," Ben said.

Lottie said all these years later, the memories of World War II are something she can never forget even if she tries.

"Some can do it fast and some can do it never. I wake up sometimes at nights with bad dreams and think about it," Lottie said.

On the 75th anniversary, the world remembers a day that changed the war, but Lottie and Ben remember the people who made the sacrifice.

"I don't know how they survived it. I don't know how they could stand it but they did...tough guys," Ben said.