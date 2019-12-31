WOWT's Top 10 stories of 2019

From doughnuts to doctors, floods to street repairs, courtrooms to mall halls, here are the most clicked-on stories on WOWT.com for 2019.

Playing a penny slot at Ameristar in Council Bluffs, Tamara Bean won $1,733, but the Omaha woman's jackpot was denied. The casino said it had banned her in 2002 after discovering a controlled substance in her purse that she says was some pot, but she said she’s gone back many times with a valid driver’s license since then, and wants her jackpot awarded.

A dramatic scene unfolded in a Nebraska courtroom Wednesday as a woman convicted of sexually assaulting a boy learned her fate. Brianne McIntosh was 19 years old and Josh just age 13 when she enticed him with alcohol during a sleepover at a neighbor's house where she was staying. Because Josh became a dad at age 13, his son became a ward of the state. The child was placed with Josh's mother.

Omaha Police officers swarmed to Westroads Mall last Thursday after several fights inside the mall spill into the parking lot outside. OPD said a large group of unsupervised teenagers became unruly throughout the night, and confirmed pepper balls were needed to subdue the crowd in the parking lot.

An attempted kidnapping around 10:45 a.m. in North Omaha landed two men in jail the morning of May 5. A police report said there were two calls in the same area involving the men. Police responding to the second call realized the two incidents were related.

Gov. Pete Ricketts ordered all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in accordance with President Trump's proclamation honoring the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial service that day.

There's a lot of toilet paper lining the streets of Omaha. Some may have thought it was the handy work of pranksters, but it's actually there to keep traffic moving.

As the March flood descended on the Heartland, WOWT staff worked to keep the area updated on the very latest developments. With so much information pouring in, timelines were the best way to do that. Our updates from Thursday, March 14; Friday, March 15; and Saturday, March 16 were among our highest-trafficked coverage during those first hectic days.

Combined, these posts would easily be our most-read coverage of the year; but since we counted them separately, this entry resides in the middle of this Top 10 list — exactly where the most-trafficked single flood post came up in our list of this year's top stories. Other popular flood-related posts included the USPS announcement that postal operations would resume in some flood-stricken areas; and coverage of stable owners working to care for horses during the flood.

Nine neurosurgeons and a top plastic surgeon resigned at Children’s Hospital & Medical Center in January, causing patient families to question what happened to the doctors they've trusted with their children's lives. The doctors later filed a lawsuit the following day naming the hospital's chief administrator and one of its surgeons. President and CEO Dr. Richard Azizkhan, who had also been named in hundreds of lawsuits filed in Ohio, and Dr. Adam Conley were set to vacate their posts in August.

Jayson Gonzalez, of Champlin, Minn., was told to put the brakes on his Krispy Kreme runs from the Clive, Iowa, store. He had been packing his car with boxes of doughnuts, heading north to deliver them to his customers around the Twin Cities. Krispy Kreme officials later said they were working with Gonzalez as an independent contractor.



ABOVE: The victims of a fatal crash in Sarpy County last June, from left: Alexandria Minardi, 15, deceased; Addisyn Pfeifer, 16, deceased; Kloe Odermatt, 16, deceased; Roan Brandon, 15, injured; Abigail Barth, 16, deceased. (Source: Sarpy County Sheriff's Office)

Four of five teen girls — all Gretna High School students ages 15 and 16 — involved in a one-vehicle crash late Monday, June 17, 2019, on Platteview Road died at the scene after their vehicle hit a guardrail and caught fire, authorities said. After speed and alcohol were later determined to be factors in the crash, Sarpy County authorities asked for help determining where the minors obtained the alcohol. Authorities are still investigating, asking again just this week for information about events leading up to the crash.