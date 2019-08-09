WOWT is proud to sponsor this year’s Night Market

Spend the last Friday of the month, May through September, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Night Market in Midtown Crossing.

Experience a marketplace with an eclectic mix of Omaha’s trendy vendors, delicious eats, yard games, live music and entertainment!

More than 40 vendors will be on display with handmade and upcycled finds.

The popular Cocktail Patio will offer alcoholic beverages and is presented by The Empire Room.

Details on vendor mix, food and other happenings can be found at omahafarmersmarket.org.