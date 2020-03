The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) has announced some possible changes in the program due to COVID-19.

Starting April 1, WIC will be offering program benefits only through the remote services over the phone.

Anyone with questions or who wants to check eligibility is advised to call your local WIC office or 402-444-1770.

