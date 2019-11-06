WATCH: Snow leopard cubs explore new home at Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium

Two snow leopard cubs will explore their new home, the Asian Highland Exhibit, live at 11 a.m. at the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium Wednesday.

Henry Doorly Zoo's male and female snow leopard cubs were introduced to their new home at the Asian Highlands Exhibit.

The two cubs, one male, and one female were born on May 22. The female currently weighs 24 pounds and the male weighs 26 pounds.

The cubs were given names at the Zoo's biennial fundraiser, Zoofari. Those names will also be released live at 11 a.m.