WATCH: Man smashes car window with crowbar to save dog in New Mexico

When Gerasimos Klonis saw a dog inside of a hot car, he knew he had to act fast.

Gerasimos Klonis gives a dog some water after shattering a car window with a crowbar to free it (Source: KRQE, Gerasimos Klonis via CNN)

According to a witness, the dog had been sitting in the car for about 30 minutes in 90-degree heat.

"It was pawing at the window. It was trying to dig its way out of the car," Klonis said.

Klonis called 911 after waiting for the owner, but when first responders didn't show up after about 10 minutes, he took action.

"We didn't feel comfortable waiting too long because every minute counts and that dog was not happy," said Klonis. "And that's when I decided I can't wait anymore. The animal was suffering too much."

Cellphone video captures the moment Klonis shatters the car window with a crowbar.

Then he took the dog out of the car and gave it some water.

Later on camera, he confronted the owner.

"I didn't want to break that guy's window, but at the same time, I also didn't want to see a dog die," Klonis said.

Animal welfare workers showed up and cited the owner for animal cruelty. The citation comes with a fine up to $500 and up to 90 days in jail.

"It takes very very little time for temperatures to get up to 120, 130 degrees inside that vehicle," said Adam Ricci with animal welfare.

Klonis believes if he didn't act quickly, the dog could have died.

Albuquerque police said it's legal in their city to break a car window if a baby or dog is in distress.

Copyright 2019 KRQE via CNN. All rights reserved.