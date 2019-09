A major levee has been breached in Pottawattamie County about a mile and a quarter west of Interstate 29, closest to the Honey Creek exit.

6 News was on-site as crews were working to build the levee up along the Missouri River.

A man with the drainage district told 6 News that “they have lost the battle,” and water has begun to run from the river, through the levee, and onto farmland.

Water will then be likely headed towards Interstate 29.