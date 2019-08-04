Dayton shooter killed 9 in 30 seconds but his motive remains a mystery

Authorities say a shooter wearing a bulletproof vest, mask and hearing protection and carrying at least 100 rounds opened fire on the streets of a popular entertainment district in Dayton, Ohio.

Police Chief Richard Biehl says the shooter killed his sister and eight others in less than 30 seconds before police fatally shot him.

Biehl says he can't yet answer why 24-year-old Connor Betts began shooting early Sunday in Dayton's Oregon District.

Biehl says the .223-caliber rifle Betts used was ordered online from Texas and transferred to Betts at a firearms dealer in the area.

Officials say 27 more people were wounded, either by gunfire or as they fled.

It was the second U.S. mass shooting in less than 24 hours.

Around 3:30 Sunday afternoon President Donald Trump made his first public appearance since the shootings in El Paso and Dayton. He expressed his condolences to victims, families and the cities impacted and said, "Hate has no place in our county and we're going to take care of it."

Asked what he was prepared to do regarding guns, he said they are currently "talking to a lot of people."