Frost having more fun coaching this year

Scott Frost gave an update on how fall camp is going Friday and said he's having more fun coaching this year than last year.

Scott Frost (Source: KOLN)

"Every position looks better than it did a year ago. The speed of practice looks better than it did a year ago. I'm having a lot of fun coaching this team. Last year, there were times it was hard coaching the team. This year, everyone shows up with a smile on their face. I don't see a single person I don't want to talk to. They're having fun. This is a fun team to coach."

