WATCH: Class A wrestling state champions

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- Saturday was the day that decided who would become the next state champions in wrestling in Class A.
Jakason Burks and Conor Knopick wrestle in the A132 weight class in during the State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, 2/22/20
Here are the champions from the Metro Conference:
A113: Caleb Coyle - Millard South
A120: Garrett Grice - Bellevue East
A132: Conor Knopick - Millard South
A138: Tyler Antoniak - Millard South
A145: Antrell Taylor - Millard South
A195: Tony Pray - Creighton Prep
A220: Mikey Vasquez - Omaha South
A285: Isaac Trumble - Millard South