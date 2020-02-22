WATCH: Class A wrestling state champions

Saturday was the day that decided who would become the next state champions in wrestling in Class A.

Jakason Burks and Conor Knopick wrestle in the A132 weight class in during the State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, 2/22/20

Here are the champions from the Metro Conference:

A113: Caleb Coyle - Millard South

A120: Garrett Grice - Bellevue East

A132: Conor Knopick - Millard South

A138: Tyler Antoniak - Millard South

A145: Antrell Taylor - Millard South

A195: Tony Pray - Creighton Prep

A220: Mikey Vasquez - Omaha South

A285: Isaac Trumble - Millard South