WATCH: Additional Video of Lafayette plane crash

Authorities say a small plane crashed into the parking lot of a post office in Louisiana shortly after takeoff, killing five people.

Louisiana sports reporter Carley McCord was among those who died in the crash on the way to a college football game.

Her husband, Steven Ensminger Jr., confirmed the death to The Associated Press on Saturday.

Ensminger’s father is the offensive coordinator for Louisiana State University’s football team. The team is to play Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon.