WA state to offer three gender options for state ID’s

Washington state residents who identify with genders other than male or female will have another option to select on their ID.

People will be able to choose from male, female or gender “X.”

The new option also is available on instruction permits and state-issued identification cards.

Governor Jay Inslee said the department of licensing will hold a series of public hearings to get input.

Officials say the gender "X' option could be implemented as soon as October.

Washington joins 16 other states that allow residents three gender options on their ID cards.

