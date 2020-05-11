Voters can expect pandemic precautions Tuesday at the polls

We are looking at a record-number of Nebraskans turning in early ballots for Tuesday's primary election.

Metro-area counties are still preparing to welcome voters at the polls.

So here’s what you can expect to see when polling sites open tomorrow morning.

Nebraska poll workers will be wiping down surfaces throughout the day.

Voters waiting in line will be spaced six feet apart, all an effort to ensure safety at polling places across the state.

“When voters show up to the polls -- if they have a mask -- we encourage them to bring and wear it for the protection of themselves and our poll workers. If not, we’ll have disposable masks available for them,” said Sarpy County Election Commissioner Michelle Andahl.

Hand sanitizer will be on-site and individual pens will be provided to keep.

Other items have also been provided by the Nebraska Secretary of State Office: face shields, masks, and gloves for poll workers.

“And this year with the pandemic, there’s been a big push to give older and at-risk poll workers the opportunity to step back,” Andahl said.

Many students and young professionals have been called in. More than 100 have stepped up and trained to work in Sarpy County.

“And we’re asking everyone going to a polling place to have patience with them. A lot of them are new and well-trained, but it may move a little slower, but that’s because they’re trying to get it right,” Andahl said.

A steady number of Nebraskans are still expected to show up Tuesday.

Even after the Secretary of State reported 354,251 mail-in ballots had been accepted Monday morning -- which is 72 percent of all the state’s requested ballots.

A reminder that early ballots cannot be turned in at polling sites but only at drop off sites.

They must be received no later than 8 p.m. Tuesday.