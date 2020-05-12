Voters approve Omaha street bond issue Tuesday night

The $200 million bond issue to improve Omaha roads was approved by Douglas County voters on Tuesday as part of the Nebraska Primary election.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert released a statement after the bond was approved:

"Thank you to the voters for recognizing the importance of our road infrastructure and approving the bond issue," Stothert stated.

"With voter support, we will immediately begin an aggressive, new pavement maintenance program to repair and rehabilitate streets throughout the city," she added.

The funding will reduce annual road repair costs and work funded by the bond will begin in the summer.

The bond will raise $40 million a year for five years. The goal is to fix roads long term rather than, as the mayor explained it, using a band-aid approach.

After the initial announcement in January, the mayor said the city looked at the numbers again and discovered the bond would cost a property owner about $26 a year for a $100,000 home.