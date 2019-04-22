Volunteers spend Earth Day giving back with Habitat for Humanity

Dozens of volunteers showed up to lend a hand at Habitat for Humanity's Restore Monday.

Volunteers from Cox Communications helped move items and get them organized, assisted customers and tidied up displays.

The goal of the store is to highlight conservation and re-use of things.

Habitat for Humanity said it's those steps that make a huge difference.

"Last year, we were able to save 300,000 items from the landfill. That's a lot of things coming through here that would've ended up in the landfill, but because of the repurposing and the community rallying behind that recycling effort, we're really excited to be able to celebrate Earth Day," Elli Aesoph, the chief retail officer said.

Since 2001, Omaha's Habitat Restore has kept more than 20,000 tons of items from going to the landfill.