Volunteers sorted through the Stuff the Bus success and plan to distribute differently this year

Volunteers went through donations Monday, following the Stuff the Bus event hosted by First National Bank and 6 News, and got the donated supplies ready to go to local schools.

Some kids at Omaha Public Schools this year will be fully prepared for their first day thanks to your donations of backpacks, pencils, markers, and so much more.

“There are kids who sometimes walk to school with just grocery bags because they don’t have backpacks, so this helps to get those to families so they can have a great start to the school year,” said Gwyn Williams, the Collective for Youth Director.

The numbers continue to grow, but so far more than 800 backpacks were donated and this year volunteers are doing something a little different.

“In the past, we have just packed a single backpack, but this year we are packing boxes to deliver to collective youth’s agencies and then they’re going to disperse the materials out,” said Katie Yost with Firs National Bank. “That way a high schooler can maybe get mechanical pencils and kindergartners can get crayons, and make sure that we can best utilize the supplies that we’ve gotten.”

